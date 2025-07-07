The Delinquent Academic

The Delinquent Academic

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Katrina Biggs's avatar
Katrina Biggs
Jul 7, 2025

I’m one of those “sheep” you mention, or to put it more politely, I tend to be naturally compliant. I will be very non-compliant if I see the need for it, but do not feel the need to be non-compliant just for the sake of it. It’s interesting to read things from those such as yourself who are largely disposed towards non-compliance due to an intrinsic part of your nature. Having said all that, believe it or not, a largely compliant person can still be a bit of a square peg in a round hole - lol!

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Dave's avatar
Dave
Jul 9, 2025

Great advice, thanks for writing.

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