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Abuse of Power from a Left-wing Politician? Surely not.
Allegations from an ex-Wife have appeared all over Social Media, accusing Hipkins, Labour Party leader, of maltreatment. If they are true, they are sure…
Mar 17
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The Delinquent Academic
15
2
A New Zealanders Thoughts On That Small Matter in the Middle East
Will Gulf War III turn into World War III
Mar 11
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The Delinquent Academic
13
10
2
February 2026
Restore Britain, How the Right Can Produce Great Art, and "Paedophile Adjacent"
Summary from the South Pacific #1
Feb 18
15
1
1
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Help Me Help You
Feb 11
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The Delinquent Academic
5
2
1
Why A Right-wing Revolution Won't Happen
Feb 9
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The Delinquent Academic
10
4
4
January 2026
Leaving A Legacy by Johann Kurtz: A Review
Jan 19
12
9
4
December 2025
The Lie of Freedom
Transcend the System Part II
Dec 22, 2025
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The Delinquent Academic
21
14
14
November 2025
Transcend the System Part I
Nov 25, 2025
29
5
16
How To Judge A Friend
Nov 11, 2025
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The Delinquent Academic
22
17
4
October 2025
Politics is a Video Game
Oct 28, 2025
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The Delinquent Academic
18
14
7
September 2025
We Are All Literary Fiction Authors Now (Or Else)
Sep 29, 2025
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The Delinquent Academic
22
18
8
What is Mass Formation Psychosis?
How people became hypnotised in the COVID-19 years…
Sep 3, 2025
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The Delinquent Academic
27
8
10
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