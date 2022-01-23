The Delinquent Academic

The Delinquent Academic

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Welcome to The Delinquent Academic

I'm a PhD Candidate in Psychology, a writer on Substack, and a young contrarian.

I ask fundamental questions about the human mind and how society operates. This is the Academic part.

The Delinquent part comes from my resistance to institutional conformity, where creative and critical thinking is punished like an unruly child.

Essays, fiction, podcast appearances, and even auto-biographical stories, will be posted and shared every week.

For those of you seeing this message, I offer my sincerest gratitude:

Thank you for helping me achieve my dream of becoming a writer and thinker, independent of institutions and their internal politics.

It is here, where we will discuss ideas, art, and beauty.

Chur,

The Delinquent Academic

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The Delinquent Academic is publication for those open-minded, free, who enjoy good-natured debate, who aren’t easily offended. Subscribe for weekly essays on culture, politics, literature, and art.

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